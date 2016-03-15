 

'This is not new territory' - Eddie Jones unfazed by impending England sacking

NEWS
England coach Eddie Jones says he's not fearing for his job, despite his side's dismal run of results in 2018.

After a rosy start to life in charge of the England side, Australian Jones has struggled in 2018, losing six of nine Tests, seeing them finish fifth in the Six Nations, before a 2-1 series defeat away to South Africa.

Speaking to the The Telegraph, though, Jones made it clear that he isn't fearing the axe, as his under-strength side prepare for their upcoming autumn internationals.

"If we don't win any, I'm probably not going to be here, so we (do) need to win a few," he said.

"If they (the Rugby Football Union) come and tap me on the shoulder tomorrow and told me I wasn't in the job, then so be it."

As England prepare to face South Africa, the All Blacks, Japan and Australia to end the year, Jones says that he's unconcerned by talk of losing his job heading into next year's World Cup.

"My job is to maximise what I have. What I've learned about World Cups is that the only time you need to be at your best is at the World Cup," he said. "All the leading up to it is sparring, practice rounds, getting combinations right. So as long as we've got in our head that we know what the team is - and we do - then we'll be all right.

"We need our best players to be fit for the crux games, which are going to be in the later rounds of the pool. When I took the job on I knew the situation, knew what the challenges were, knew how it was going to play out. This is not new territory. It is par for the course.

England rugby coach Eddie Jones
England rugby coach Eddie Jones Source: Getty
Former Highlanders captain undergoing chemotherapy for testicular cancer