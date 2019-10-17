TODAY |

Not many Irish jerseys on Dublin streets but belief building for RWC upset over All Blacks

Ireland fans are yet to reveal themselves out on the streets in their capital despite one of the biggest matches in the team's history taking place tomorrow.

1 NEWS Europe correspondent Daniel Faitaua told TVNZ1's Breakfast from Dublin this morning there were murmours of an upset taking place in Japan tomorrow night when Ireland meet the All Blacks in their World Cup quarter-final.

"You talk to people here and they kind of think 80 per cent the All Blacks will take it," Faitaua reported.

"I mean, they're quite proud of where Ireland is at the moment, although they were a bit disappointed when they lost to Japan, but right now they think Ireland may have chance. Remember, Ireland have beaten the All Blacks twice in three meetings since the last World Cup."

But SBW says if New Zealand have the right intent on Saturday, they will be hard to stop. Source: 1 NEWS

Those results were Ireland's historic 40-29 victory in Chicago in 2016, which the All Blacks bounced back from two weeks later in Dublin with a 21-9 win over their own. Ireland got revenge in Dublin two years later, though, with a 19-6 win.

Faitaua added that despite the absence of New Zealand-born midfielder Bundee Aki, who was suspended for his red card in Ireland's final pool game against Manu Samoa, fans believe the squad can still come out on top.

"They believe if Ireland players get out there and add a bit of mongrel and really start scoring tries then they have a chance.

"We haven't seen many Irish fans donning their rugby gears here but we there has been a lot of bunting up at pubs."

The All Blacks and Ireland face off in tomorrow night's second quarter-final at 11.15pm NZT, broadcast live on Spark Sport and an hour delayed on TVNZ 1.

Fans have bounced back from Ireland’s shock loss to Japan and believe their team can claim a stunning win of their own. Source: Breakfast
