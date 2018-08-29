'Not long to go' - All Black Richie Mo'unga and wife are expecting their first baby

All Blacks star Richie Mo'unga has announced through an Instagram post that he and his wife Sophie are expecting their first child, a baby girl.
Sophie Vieceli - Instagram.
"Half way to meeting you our little princess, @sophiemounga so proud of you for being a trooper through the first half of the pregnancy. Not long to go #daddysgirl", the post read.
The post has more than 200 comments congratulating the couple.
The couple married in December last year.
Mo'unga plays for the Crusasders in Super Rugby, but the season has been suspended due to the global Covid-19 pandemic.