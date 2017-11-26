 

'Not expecting too much' – Humble Rieko Ioane staying grounded before World Rugby Awards

All Blacks winger Rieko Ioane is staying grounded ahead of tomorrow's World Rugby Awards, despite the youngster being a hot favourite to take home two top prizes.

The All Blacks' wing is nominated for Player and Breakthrough Player of the Year.
Ioane, 20, is nominated for both Player of the Year, and Breakthrough Player of the Year at tomorrow morning's ceremony in Monte Carlo.

However, the young star isn't getting ahead of himself before the ceremony.

"Not expecting too much," Ioane said.

"It's a new experience over there, I'm looking forward to it."

"I'm not too fussed how everything goes - I'm just happy to be there."

