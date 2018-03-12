 

'Not everyone's happy about it' - Steve Hansen laments timing of All Blacks camps

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen is lamenting the timing of his player camps, with New Zealand's top Super Rugby players having to miss chunks of their season to attend.

Hansen will have to assemble his squad during the current Super Rugby season.
Source: 1 NEWS

With the first camp taking place today, seeing the South Island-based All Blacks gathering in Christchuch, Hansen was asked about the inconvenience factor in his plans for the season.

"Whilst not everyone's happy about it, I'm not either," he said.

"We all know it is what it is, but until such time as we can get the Super competition to affected by the June window, we just need to work together and do the best we can."

Today's camp is the first of six for the All Blacks, set to be staged throughout the Super Rugby season.

