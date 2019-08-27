TODAY |

'Not the end of the world' - Josh Ioane relaxed as All Blacks' World Cup squad announcement looms

Stuck behind Beauden Barrett and Richie Mo'unga, young first-five Josh Ioane isn't losing any sleep over the prospect of a call up for the All Blacks' World Cup squad.

A bolter in Steve Hansen's first squad of the year, 23-year old Ioane was called into the All Blacks as a replacement for Damian McKenzie, ruled out with a knee injury.

Ioane's All Blacks career stalled from there though, named on the bench for the first Rugby Championship clash against Argentina, the only player in the matchday 23 not to feature in the 20-16 victory.

Since then, Ioane has returned to Otago for the Mitre 10 Cup, looking to get some game time under his belt while also looking to turn Steve Hansen's head before tomorrow's 31-man squad announcement in Auckland.

Speaking to 1 NEWS today though, Ioane says that he's happy with whatever outcome awaits him, simply concentrating on doing his best for his province.

"I don't know much, [I'm] pretty relaxed," Ioane said.

"It'd be unreal, something else. [But] we'll see what happens.

On the flipside of that though, Ioane isn't letting the thought of missing this year's World Cup affect him either.

"It's not the end of the world if it doesn't.

"I'll try and stay ready as best I can if someone was to go down. Other than that I'll just try to take every game, which will be Manawatu this weekend [and] prepare well for that."

