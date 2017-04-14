Not another one! Brodie Retallick to miss Chiefs' duel with Hurricanes due to headaches

Chiefs and All Blacks lock Brodie Retallick has been ruled out of this week's clash with the Hurricanes, after suffering a head knock in his side's victory over the Waratahs on Saturday.

Brodie Retallick of the Chiefs runs at Siya Kolisi of the Stormers. Source: Photosport

Retallick passed a concussion test in the 46-31 win in Hamilton, however the All Blacks' powerhouse has suffered headaches in the days since, coach Dave Rennie revealed today.

"He took a knock, obviously, in the weekend, and he still had a headache yesterday, so not enough time to pass the protocols, so he's out for the weekend," Rennie told media.

The news comes with a worrying number of injuries affecting several key All Blacks ahead of the three Test series with the British and Irish Lions.

Hooker Dane Coles is a major doubt for the All Blacks' opening Test on June 24, having not featured for the Hurricanes since March 18 with concussion, while Ben Smith and Ryan Crotty both suffered threatening injuries of their own in the Crusaders' 25-22 victory over the Highlanders last weekend.

Captain Kieran Read is recovering from a broken thumb, while Jerome Kaino has struggled with a knee injury so far this season.