Northland smoke Otago to avoid Mitre 10 Cup wooden spoon

Northland have thrashed Otago 40-10 to leapfrog Southland and avoid the Mitre 10 Cup wooden spoon.

The Taniwha were in red-hot form at Toll Stadium in Whangarei, running in six tries to two.

Centre Scott Gregory crossed for two tries for Northland, the first of which was the pick of the tries with the Taniwha producing several offloads in the build-up.