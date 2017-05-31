 

Northland rugby heroes reminisce once-in-a-lifetime opportunities to face Lions

Stephen Stuart 

1 NEWS Sport Reporter

Absolute joy, utter despair and the unexpected.

Doug Te Puni, Gus Collins and Bruce Robertson may have played in different times, but they all got the special experience to face the North’s best
Source: 1 NEWS | Sky

Emotions felt by three former players linked with Northland who all had the chance to face the Lions in a once-in-a-lifetime game on previous tours.

For police recruitment officer Doug Te Puni, standing at the old Okara Park brought back memories dating back 24 years when a young hooker in just his third game for the Taniwhas rocked the Lions with the first try in the tour opener.

A bit of pressure from mum probably made the difference for Te Puni in what proved to be his breakout game.  

"It was my mum's birthday," he said.

"So she rang me up and said, 'can you get me a try?'"

He also laid on the pass for the final try in the 30-17 loss; his performance seeing him quickly called into the Maori squad.

"I can hear it's Colin Meads, Pinetree," he said remembering the special phone call.

"He says, 'congratulations, you made the team,' and he told me Laurie Mains was in the grandstand and he chose me from that game."

An even younger Gus Collins was in the crowd that day and got to captain his adopted Auckland against the Lions in the British and Irish’s last provincial game in 2005.

"That was our first game for the season unfortunately," he said.

"I think if we had just one game under our belt we would have beaten them."

All Blacks great Bruce Robertson is Northland's rugby development officer these days but 40 years ago the mercurial midfielder starred against the Lions, even snagging a rare drop goal as the 1977 All Blacks swept the series 3-0.

He also has links with the current Lions as he coached rookie centre Jared Payne, who starred for Northland before heading offshore.

The trio will all be at the game on Saturday - with Te Puni patrolling the touchline.

Stephen Stuart

