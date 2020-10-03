TODAY |

Northland put together convincing win over Taranaki for first time in a decade

Northland have claimed their first win over Taranaki in 10 years with a dominant performance in Whangarei today.

Sam Nock of Northland (L) takes a gap during the round 4 Mitre 10 Cup match between Northland and Taranaki at Semenoff Stadium on October 03, 2020 in Whangarei. Source: Getty

Despite briefly trailing in the second half from a Taranaki comeback attempt, the Taniwhas quickly shut it down.

Scott Gregory, Josh Goodhue, Jone Macilai-Tori and Kara Pryor all contributed tries for the Taniwhas, while Taranaki could only manage three throughout the 80-minute contest.

Northland also scored an onslaught of points through the boot of Dan Hawkins, who racked up 15 points during the game.

A series of missed attempts at goal from Jayson Potroz left eight points begging for Taranaki, however he contributed with a converted try in the 49th minute, gaining the lead for the Bulls for the first time in the match as the score went to 18-20.

The last 10 minutes provided a spectacle with both teams copping yellow cards, playing the remainder of the match with just 14 men.

Taranaki's Stephen Perofeta was sent first for an offside in the 71st minute, after the referee became fed up with numerous infringements.

Another infringement caused Northland debutant Rob Rush to follow shortly after.

