TODAY |

Northland pull off late comeback to snare upset semi-final win over Otago

Source:  1 NEWS

Otago squandered a half-time lead last night to suffer an upset loss to Otago in the Mitre 10 Cup championship semi-final in Dunedin.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Nock seemingly injuring his hamstring on the way to the try line. Source: SKY

An evenly fought first half saw Otago on the winning end of a 12-10 scoreline, capitalising off a Northland yellow card with a try in the 30th minute from Jona Nareki.

Otago managed one more try through Josh Timu at the halftime siren to claim the small advantage however their lead quickly evaporated when play resumed.

A penalty early in the second half from Johnny Cooper and a try from Jordan Olsen regained the Taniwha lead, however a quick reply from Otago saw the home side back in front by just one point at 19-18.

Northland then kicked into a higher gear with skipper Sam Nock scoring with just eight minutes left in the game.

The try served as a bitter sweet moment for Northland after Nock had to leave the field, seemingly injuring his hamstring on his way to the try line casting doubt over his inclusion in next week's final.

Otago, trailing by four points, were still within striking distance however the Taniwha sealed their final's ticket after Matt Matich crashed over the line in the 78th minute, putting the game out of reach for the home side.

Northland will now be keeping a keen eye on the other championship semi-final between Hawke's Bay and Taranaki today, with the Taniwha playing the winner next week.

A win from Taranaki would secure a home final for Northland, and with Toll Stadium in Whangarei out of action, a smaller venue within the region will have to be considered, providing for a rare oppourtunity for one of Northland's smaller towns to host the clash.

Rugby
Northland
Dunedin and Otago
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:29
RJ Hampton's NBA draft selection goes viral after family member tosses team hat moments after low pick
2
Joseph Parker v Junior Fa heavyweight clash postponed after Fa withdraws
3
Steven Adams trade rumours surface again after OKC get five-time all star centre
4
Well-known sportsman charged with importing meth makes another bid to keep his name secret
5
Team New Zealand put new boat Te Rehutai through its paces on Waitematā Harbour
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE

Black Ferns drawn in pool alongside Australia, Wales for 2021 Women's Rugby World Cup
00:11

'For you my brother' - Ardie Savea jokes his pink mouth guard matches reporter’s shirt
00:36

Dave Rennie says Sam Cane 'right man for the job' despite recent wave of criticism

Buck Shelford backs Sam Cane on 'brutal' All Blacks fans - 'We just sit in the stands, eat pies and watch'