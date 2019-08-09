Northland fullback soars in line-out, sets up Taniwha for brilliant driven try

Northland have clawed their way back from behind at halftime to open their Mitre 10 Cup campaign with a 27-17 victory over Southland - extending the Stags' losing streak to 22 games.
Southland scored the first try of the match, with Marty McKenzie finishing off a free flowing counter attack.
Loose forward Phil Halder was the next to score for Southland, capping off a smart set-piece from a lineout as the hosts took a 10-6 advantage into the break.
Northland grabbed their first try after the resumption, Coree Te Whata-Colley capping off a lineout drive that saw fullback Scott Gregory acting as a jumper.
Winger Jordan Hyland kept the initiative for Northland, adding another try just four minutes later, smartly teed up by first-five Jack Debreczeni.
The Stags weren't going to die wondering though, fullback Josh Moorby winning a footrace with Gregory to the line, only for the Taniwha to strike back through lock Temo Mayanavanua in the final 10 minutes.
Northland held on in the final moments, condemning the Stags to a 22nd straight defeat, their last win coming against Northland in round eight of 2016.