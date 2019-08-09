Northland fullback soars in line-out, sets up Taniwha for brilliant driven try

Northland have clawed their way back from behind at halftime to open their Mitre 10 Cup campaign with a 27-17 victory over Southland - extending the Stags' losing streak to 22 games.

Southland scored the first try of the match, with Marty McKenzie finishing off a free flowing counter attack.

Loose forward Phil Halder was the next to score for Southland, capping off a smart set-piece from a lineout as the hosts took a 10-6 advantage into the break.

Northland grabbed their first try after the resumption, Coree Te Whata-Colley capping off a lineout drive that saw fullback Scott Gregory acting as a jumper.

Winger Jordan Hyland kept the initiative for Northland, adding another try just four minutes later, smartly teed up by first-five Jack Debreczeni.

The Stags weren't going to die wondering though, fullback Josh Moorby winning a footrace with Gregory to the line, only for the Taniwha to strike back through lock Temo Mayanavanua in the final 10 minutes.