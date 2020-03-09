TODAY |

Northern hemisphere, Pacific Tests on the cards in 2020, hints NZR boss

Source:  1 NEWS

New Zealand will be able to host Test matches towards the end of the year if all goes to plan, according to NZR boss Mark Robinson.

Anton Lienert-Brown pictured playing for New Zealand against Tonga, September 7, 2019. Source: Photosport

With Covid-19 having halted global sport in its tracks in 2020, the All Blacks' July series against Wales, and one-off Test against Scotland have had to be indefinitely postponed, due to travel restrictions both at home and abroad.

However, World Rugby have proposed an adjusted calendar that would see Test matches played in the southern hemisphere during October, before a northern reciprocation one month later.

Speaking to Radio New Zealand though, New Zealand Rugby CEO Robinson revealed that discussions have already begun that would see matches played in New Zealand in 2020.

"The most likely international scenario we can see at the moment is playing some sort of international rugby in the last quarter of the year," Robinson said.

"We are talking to all different parties some - [the] northern hemisphere, our SANZAAR partners for trans-Tasman bubbles or the Pacific - they could be a team."

Another suggested idea would see the Rugby Championship played entirely within Australia, with the four SANZAAR nations relocating to create a southern hemisphere rugby bubble.

Rugby
All Blacks
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Fijian golf great Vijay Singh withdraws from event after being labelled 'piece of trash' by fellow pro
2
'I used to make him cry' - Beauden Barrett stokes sibling rivalry ahead of facing brother Jordie
3
Northern hemisphere could stop global rugby calendar, warns Kieran Read
4
Olympic skateboard hopeful, 11, fractures skull in terrifying halfpipe accident
5
Players who protested George Floyd's death should be 'applauded and not punished' - FIFA boss
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
01:01

Kieran Read casts doubt on Mitre 10 Cup return: 'See what happens'
01:45

Super Rugby Aotearoa venues 'ready to roll' with crowds if NZ makes early Level 1 shift

Super Rugby Aotearoa to use golden point as one of handful of law changes made

Argentina's rugby union tells Jaguares stars to take deals from overseas