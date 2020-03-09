Northern hemisphere, Pacific Tests on the cards in 2020, hints NZR boss

New Zealand will be able to host Test matches towards the end of the year if all goes to plan, according to NZR boss Mark Robinson.

Anton Lienert-Brown pictured playing for New Zealand against Tonga, September 7, 2019. Source: Photosport

With Covid-19 having halted global sport in its tracks in 2020, the All Blacks' July series against Wales, and one-off Test against Scotland have had to be indefinitely postponed, due to travel restrictions both at home and abroad.

However, World Rugby have proposed an adjusted calendar that would see Test matches played in the southern hemisphere during October, before a northern reciprocation one month later.

Speaking to Radio New Zealand though, New Zealand Rugby CEO Robinson revealed that discussions have already begun that would see matches played in New Zealand in 2020.

"The most likely international scenario we can see at the moment is playing some sort of international rugby in the last quarter of the year," Robinson said.

"We are talking to all different parties some - [the] northern hemisphere, our SANZAAR partners for trans-Tasman bubbles or the Pacific - they could be a team."