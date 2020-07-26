North v South squads announced for historic rugby clash as location hangs in Covid balance

The squads for this month's North versus South rugby clash have been announced by All Blacks selectors.

All Blacks coach Ian Foster said it's a chance for the players to be part of something special.

"It's a once-in-a-generation match for them and players who have previously taken part in these matches have talked about how unique and memorable it was," Foster said in a statement on the All Blacks website.

Eligibility rules are based on what province a player debuted for.

This means, Jack Goodhue and Jordie Barrett will play for the South Island. Brother Beauden Barrett will play for the north.

And despite growing up in the south, Waikato's Anton Lienert-Brown and Damian MacKenzie will play for the north.

"I'm sure there will be parochial rivalry in spades," Foster said.

"It's a special game because it celebrates where the players made their provincial debuts and, for some, where they really took those first steps in their professional careers."

A decision on whether the August 29 game will be moved from Eden Park elsewhere will be made on Friday.

Auckland is currently operating under level 3 restrictions which limits gatherings to groups of 10 people as the super city tackles an outbreak of Covid-19.

"One thing about 2020 with Covid-19 is that you have to be nimble and agile and this week and next will be no different," Foster said.

North squad

Asafo Aumua (Wellington)

Ash Dixon (Hawke’s Bay)

Kurt Eklund (Auckland).

Alex Fidow (Wellington)

Ayden Johnstone (Waikato)

Angus Ta’avao (Auckland)

Karl Tu’inukuafe (North Harbour)

Ofa Tuungafasi (Auckland)

Scott Scrafton (Auckland)

Patrick Tuipulotu (Auckland and captain )

) Tupou Vaa’i (Taranaki)

Lachlan Boshier (Taranaki)

Akira Ioane (Auckland)

Dalton Papalii (Auckland)

Ardie Savea (Wellington)

Hoskins Sotutu (Auckland)

TJ Perenara (Wellington)

Aaron Smith (Manawatu)

Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi (Taranaki)

Beauden Barrett (Taranaki)

Rieko Ioane (Auckland)

Anton Lienert-Brown (Waikato)

Peter Umaga-Jensen (Wellington)

Caleb Clarke (Auckland)

Mitchell Hunt (Auckland)

Damian McKenzie (Waikato)

Sevu Reece (Waikato)

Mark Telea (North Harbour).

South squad

Liam Coltman (Otago)

Andrew Makalio (Tasman)

Codie Taylor (Canterbury)

George Bower (Otago)

Alex Hodgman (Canterbury)

Nepo Laulala (Canterbury)

Tyrel Lomax (Tasman)

Joe Moody (Canterbury)

Mitchell Dunshea (Canterbury)

Manaaki Selby-Rickit (Southland)

Samuel Whitelock (Canterbury and captain )

) Tom Christie (Canterbury)

Shannon Frizell (Tasman)

Dillon Hunt (Otago)

Reed Prinsep (Canterbury)

Tom Sanders (Canterbury)

Finlay Christie (Tasman)

Mitchell Drummond (Canterbury)

Brad Weber (Otago)

Josh Ioane (Otago)

Richie Mo’unga (Canterbury)

Braydon Ennor (Canterbury)

Leicester Faingaanuku (Tasman)

Jack Goodhue (Canterbury)

Sio Tomkinson (Otago)

Jordie Barrett (Canterbury)

George Bridge (Canterbury)

Will Jordan (Tasman)