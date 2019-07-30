North Harbour star Bryn Gatland to use injury to follow in his father's footsteps

The provincial rugby season has been officially launched today in Auckland, with the Mitre 10 Cup set to see a man with some serious pedigree taking his first steps in coaching.

Gatland will miss the competition because of injury, but his coaching gig sees him follow in his father Warren Gatland's footsteps. Gatland senior coaches the Wales national team and the British and Irish Lions.

It’s sort of a coaching aspect which is a good experience for me, obviously I’m still a young player but one day I could head that way (coaching), I’m not too sure,” Gatland said.

"To be able to take a step back and look at it from an outside point of view, it’s actually a positive outlook for me, being involved in the attack and tactical group."

Warren Gatland is in the Swiss Alps at the moment, preparing Wales for the Rugby World Cup.

"I don’t know if I should ask him for any tips or not, I just said to him that I can’t be playing so he said, 'yeah it’s a good chance for you to have a coaching role," Gatland said.