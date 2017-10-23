TODAY |

North Harbour claims one of the greatest comebacks in the Mitre 10 Cup

North Harbour have fought back and pulled off a remarkable comeback to topple Waikato in one of the most exciting games of rugby in the Mitre 10 Cup in Albany.

The team from Auckland’s North Shore were trailing 36-19 with 12 minutes remaining on the clock, they managed to produce three late tries one of which included a match winning kick from Matt McGahan on the full-time siren.

The home side started the contest well in the early stages but could not match Waikato’s resilience to stay in the game with the visitors scoring tries before and after the interval. Brilliant showcase during line-outs and scrums saw the visitors build a 17- point lead and looked certain to walk away with the win.

Harbour’s star of the night McGahan stepped and burrowed his way through Waikato’s defense to score in the corner and level the scores up. He then slotted the kick straight through the posts to snatch the victory right out of Waikato’s grasp.

Earlier to McGaham’s heroics Luteru Tolai and James Little were among the scorers to ignite this magnificent comeback. Waikato tried their best to stop this resilient and ruthless attitude Harbour had produced in the last 12 minutes but unfortunately for them their trip over the Auckland’s Harbour bridge was one to forget.

