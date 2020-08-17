North Canterbury rugby club go viral after clinching title three years running

Despite winning the North Canterbury rugby title in front of an empty Omihi Domain, the Glenmark Cheviots have still managed to put on a show.
Although there was no audience to see Glenmark clinch their North Canterbury three-peat, a rousing pre-match speech from the team's forwards coach did go viral.
Forwards coach Ben Cassidy's satirical pre-match speech, where he gives his Cheviots a profanity laden rev-up before their clash with arch rivals Kaiapoi in the North Canterbury final.
Cassidy says the speech was somewhat cathartic.
"I get a lot of frustration during the week, so its a great way to blow a bit of gravy."
Emotions were also high as the final marked the last game for head coach Matt Keane, who has been with the club for 18 years.
The Glenmark-Cheviots went on to win the final 32-24, in what was a fitting send off for the departing club veteran.