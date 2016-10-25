Norris to debut for Māori All Blacks while Parkinson returns

Chiefs prop Ollie Norris is set to make his debut for the Māori All Blacks after being named on the bench against Samoa this weekend, while Highlanders lock Pari Pari Parkinson also returns to the side.

Maori All Blacks perform the Haka during the Maori All Blacks v NZ Barbarians match at Eden Park in Auckland Source: Photosport

Norris is the only new face in the talented side named by coach Clayton McMillan, as they look to wrap up the series with their Pacific Island foes at Mount Smart Stadium on Saturday.

In the front row, Tamaiti Williams will start at loosehead prop, with Norris covering on the bench. Experienced campaigners, tighthead prop Josh Hohneck and Ash Dixon will complete the front row. Blues hooker Kurt Eklund and fellow teammate, tighthead prop Marcel Renata remain unchanged on the bench.

Highlanders locking duo of Manaaki Selby-Rickit and Parkinson will start, with Josh Dickson and Isaia Walker-Leawere to provide impact off the bench.

An unchanged loose forward combination of Reed Prinsep and Billy Harmon will take the field with Whetukamokamo Douglas rounding out the forward pack at number eight.

In the backs, Sam Nock is given the opportunity to showcase his talent at halfback. Nock will combine with experienced first five-eighths Otere Black. Instrumental halfback Bryn Hall will provide a competitive edge when he is injected into the game off the bench.

The hardworking midfield combination of Alex Nankivell and Billy Proctor will once again line up to start. Covering the duo will be Rameka Poihipi, who will be given the opportunity to display his craft off the bench.

Sean Wainui holds his starting spot on the left wing, while fellow Chiefs’ teammate Jonah Lowe will start on the right. Utility back Josh Ioane shifts moves into the starting fifteen, to start at fullback, with Chiefs’ utility back Shaun Stevenson ably providing cover for the back three, named in jersey twenty-three.

“We wanted to give everyone in our 26-man squad the opportunity to pull on the Māori All Blacks jersey. This weekend, Ollie, Pari and Rameka get that chance," Māori head coach McMillan said.

“It has been a special time for the Norris brothers. Last week Jacob debuted and this week it is his younger brother that gets the opportunity. Ollie has had a successful Super Rugby campaign for the Chiefs, and this is his chance to step up to the next level,” McMillan said.

McMillan was excited for the return of Parkinson in the Māori All Blacks jersey, and is expecting his towering presence will be an asset on the park.

“Pari, last played in the Māori All Blacks jersey, when the team took on Fiji, in Rotorua. He was immense that game, provided a huge presence against Fiji and we are looking for a similar game from him on Saturday.”

Māori All Blacks to play Samoa, Saturday July 3: