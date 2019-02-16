TODAY |

Nonu thrust back into starting line-up as Blues ring in changes for Jaguares clash

The Blues aren't hesitating to change things up after last weekend's big loss to the Sharks with multiple tweaks being made to the run-on side for Sunday morning's clash with the Jaguares in Buenos Aires.

Coach Leon MacDonald has made four changes to the starting line-up after last weekend's 26-7 loss in Durban with veteran midfielder Ma'a Nonu back in the starting XV for Sonny Bill Williams.

Williams has been retained on the bench.

Other changes to the backline have seen Tanielu Tele'a replace Clarke on the right wing and Augustine Pulu given a start of struggling halfback Jonathan Ruru.

The only other change to the starting side sees Karl Tu'inukuafe head to the bench, likely to restrict his minutes due to his All Blacks status, with Alex Hodgman replacing him.

The Blues have started the season with two losses after going down to defending champions the Crusaders in the opening round in a tight contest at Eden Park.

The Jaguares enter Sunday morning's game with a 1-1 record after they beat the Bulls at home last round 27-12.

Sunday's game kicks off at 10:40am NZT.

Blues: 15 Melani Nanai, 14 Tanielu Tele'a, 13 TJ Faiane, 12 Ma'a Nonu, 11 Rieko Ioane, 10 Otere Black, 9 Augustine Pulu; 8 Akira Ioane, 7 Dalton Papalii, 6 Tom Robinson, 5 Josh Goodhue, 4 Patrick Tuipulotu ©, 3 Ofa Tuungafasi, 2 James Parsons, 1 Alex Hodgman

Reserves: 16 Matt Moulds, 17 Karl Tu'inukuafe, 18 Sione Mafileo, 19 Gerard Cowley-Tuioti, 20 Matt Matich, 21 Jonathan Ruru, 22 Harry Plummer, 23 Sonny Bill Williams.

Maa Nonu. Blues v Crusaders, Super Rugby, Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. 16 February 2019. Copyright Photo: Jeremy Ward / www.photosport.nz
Blues centre Maa Nonu in action against the Crusaders. Source: Photosport
