'No whinging, no whining' — Sam Whitelock reflects on Crusaders' remarkable post-quake season

Source:  1 NEWS

The 2011 Super Rugby season was like none-other for the Crusaders, after the devastating 6.3 magnitude earthquake wrecked Lancaster Park.

The Crusaders spent the season on the road after the Canterbury quake wrecked Lancaster Park. Source: 1 NEWS

The disaster took life of board member Philip McDonald in the PGC Building, and saw the team play the rest of its season away from home, including against the Sharks at Twickenham, London.

Remarkably they made it all the way the final, where they went down 18-13 to the Reds.

One of the few remaining players from that season's squad still playing - Sam Whitelock - spoke to 1 NEWS about his memories from the day, as well the days and months that followed. 

