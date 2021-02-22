'No whinging, no whining' — Sam Whitelock reflects on Crusaders' remarkable post-quake season

The 2011 Super Rugby season was like none-other for the Crusaders, after the devastating 6.3 magnitude earthquake wrecked Lancaster Park.

The disaster took life of board member Philip McDonald in the PGC Building, and saw the team play the rest of its season away from home, including against the Sharks at Twickenham, London.

Remarkably they made it all the way the final, where they went down 18-13 to the Reds.