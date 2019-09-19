No team in Super Rugby Aotearoa another instance of Pacific being 'shafted by' NZR, players union claims

The Pacific Rugby Players (PRP) union says last week's decision not to include a Pacific-based team in Super Rugby Aotearoa for 2021 is the latest in a history of the Pacific being "shafted" by New Zealand Rugby.

Semi Radradra. Source: Photosport

Last week NZR revealed it had pushed back pitches for a Pacific Island side, saying it was wasn't satisfied enough work had gone into the project both on and off the field.

NZR chairman Brent Impey said in a Zoom interview there were concerns about player depth and financial viability from those wanting to organise a Pasifika team for next year's competition.

"I think our default is that New Zealand Rugby is the Pacific's kindest neighbours," PRP Chief Executive Aayden Clarke said.

"But if you unpack it a little bit and look at the history of the decisions made, quite possibly not."

"If you look at the facts, they have been shafted by New Zealand Rugby every time."

Clarke said nations like Samoa, Fiji and Tonga should start to look across the Tasman.

He added there was more willingness from Rugby Australia to work with them, using the example of the Fijian Drua playing in Australia’s third-tier National Rugby Championship.

“A lot of it comes back to the attitude of whether you want to make it happen. Or not to.”