No play time for Beauden Barrett, Kieran Read as Covid-19 delays Japanese Top League start

The start of the Japanese Top League season will be pushed back until next month after 62 players and staff from six teams tested positive for the coronavirus, the Japan Rugby Football Union said today.

Beauden Barrett is welcomed to Suntory Sungoliath. Source: Photosport

The 2021 season, which was supposed to kick of this week, will feature a star studied line-up of international rugby stars including a few familiar names to Kiwi rugby fans. Former All Blacks captain Kieran Reid and current All Blacks teammates Beauden Barrett, Brodie Retallick and Tj Perenara are among the players, and former All Blacks coach Steve Hansen has taken up a job there as well.

“The reason for the postponement at this point is that it will be difficult for the league to complete the season in its current format,” JRFU chairman Kensuke Iwabuchi said. “Also, we could not guarantee the safety and security of the players in this gray area so we decided to postpone the opening day.”

The announcement of the outbreak came a day after the Japanese government expanded its coronavirus state of emergency orders.

“I’m hoping that by the beginning of February, we’ll somehow have a situation where there are no infected players,” Iwabuchi said. "But a variety of situations are possible. In order to be ready for the situations, I would like to make the most of this period to move forward.”

Cases have been surging for a month in Japan. The country has held the virus in check with about 4,000 deaths. But the surge could imperil the Tokyo Olympics that are to open in six months.