'No one's died' - Wellington skipper hilariously puts heavy loss to Waikato in perspective

Despite an overwhelming defeat at the hands of Waikato, Lions skipper Du Plessis Kirifi had every reason to be dejected, instead offering a humorous take on his side’s loss after the match.

Kirifi playfully put things in perspective when Sky Sport’s Mils Muliaina offered his “commiserations” to the losing captain during the post-match interview.

“Commiserations? No one’s died, its just our job and we didn’t do too well at it today. But cheers Mils we’ll take time off and get back in on Monday and we’ll go hard,” Kirifi laughed.