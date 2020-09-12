TODAY |

'No one's died' - Wellington skipper hilariously puts heavy loss to Waikato in perspective

Source:  1 NEWS

Despite an overwhelming defeat at the hands of Waikato, Lions skipper Du Plessis Kirifi had every reason to be dejected, instead offering a humorous take on his side’s loss after the match.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Sky Sport interviewer and former All Black Mills Muliaina offered his commiserations to Kirifi.

Kirifi playfully put things in perspective when Sky Sport’s Mils Muliaina offered his “commiserations” to the losing captain during the post-match interview.

“Commiserations? No one’s died, its just our job and we didn’t do too well at it today. But cheers Mils we’ll take time off and get back in on Monday and we’ll go hard,” Kirifi laughed.

The former All Black fullback took it in his stride replying, “I put a smile on your face at least, good on you bro.”

Rugby
Wellington
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:16
McKenzie racks up 33 points as Waikato demolish Wellington
2
'No one's died' - Wellington skipper hilariously puts heavy loss to Waikato in perspective
3
'Labour’s failure to act' - Rugby Championship, to be held in Australia, becomes election fodder
4
Auckland punish ill-disciplined Otago as Tomkinson sees red for reckless high-shot
5
Stacked Canterbury side downs North Harbour in Mitre 10 Cup opener
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE

Barretts to provide Bulls with All Black starpower as Jordie debuts for boyhood province

Police call for witnesses in investigation of alleged abduction in Wellington
02:11

'Labour’s failure to act' - Rugby Championship, to be held in Australia, becomes election fodder
02:39

Jacinda Ardern: 'SANZAAR politics' to blame if Australia hosts Rugby Championship