TODAY |

'No one else defines who you are' - Ian Foster blocking out criticism ahead of crucial Test

Source:  1 NEWS

All Blacks coach Ian Foster is insisting criticism and pressure from outside the team environment of recent results are falling on deaf ears as he prepares the team to avoid a third consecutive defeat.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Foster said he has received support from former All Blacks and staff after their back-to-back losses. Source: 1 NEWS

Questions about Foster became tougher last week following the All Blacks' shock 25-15 loss to Argentina in Sydney which was the team's first loss to the Pumas in 30 Tests.

Prior to that, the All Blacks were also upset in Brisbane by the Wallabies in a 24-22 loss.

Despite the mounting pressure, Foster insists he's not feeling any discomfort from critics.

"I'm the same as the team," Foster said.

"You get what you get in this business and no one else defines who you are and what you believe in - you make your own choices and what's been said has been said."

Foster added he knew criticism came with the job.

"Internally, we've got standards that we want to meet and when we don't get to that level, clearly it's going to come down on me and I understand that."

While criticism of their recent performances and his coaching hasn't made it inside the team camp recently, Foster said plenty of external support had.

"When you lose, there's a lot of negativity around and I get that but behind the scenes there's a massive degree of support from ex-All Blacks people who can see what's going on and know what it's like.

"It's not like an All Blacks loss is a totally new thing - people know how much it hurts - so the support has been fantastic behind the scenes."

The All Blacks face the Pumas again on Saturday night in Newcastle at 9:45pm NZT where Foster said he's hoping the team can show the improvements they've been making over the last two weeks.

"I've got a lot of belief in these guys... we've been making really good progress but we have to show that on the park.

"And it has to be this Saturday."

Rugby
All Blacks
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'I doff my hat' - Humble Steven Adams thanks OKC for giving him his start as he packs bags
2
Ian Foster resists wholesale changes as All Blacks seek revenge over Argentina in final Test of 2020
3
Kiwi cult hero Brandon Smith celebrating NRL title back home on Waiheke Island
4
Eden Park installs monster big screen in time for jam-packed weekend of sport
5
'Stuff those guys' - Eugene Bareman unloads on David Higgins, Joseph Parker's team in fiery rant
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE

Ian Foster ramps up pressure at All Blacks trainings to prepare for Pumas rematch
02:22

'A good mix' - Salesi Rayasi proud to bring Samoan, Fijian heritage to Pasifika Moana

Pumas eyeing Tri Nations title after starting tournament as outsiders

09:07

First Moana Pasifika squad 'the start of something bigger', Tana Umaga says