'No one else defines who you are' - Ian Foster blocking out criticism ahead of crucial Test

All Blacks coach Ian Foster is insisting criticism and pressure from outside the team environment of recent results are falling on deaf ears as he prepares the team to avoid a third consecutive defeat.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Questions about Foster became tougher last week following the All Blacks' shock 25-15 loss to Argentina in Sydney which was the team's first loss to the Pumas in 30 Tests.

Prior to that, the All Blacks were also upset in Brisbane by the Wallabies in a 24-22 loss.

Despite the mounting pressure, Foster insists he's not feeling any discomfort from critics.

"I'm the same as the team," Foster said.

"You get what you get in this business and no one else defines who you are and what you believe in - you make your own choices and what's been said has been said."

Foster added he knew criticism came with the job.

"Internally, we've got standards that we want to meet and when we don't get to that level, clearly it's going to come down on me and I understand that."

While criticism of their recent performances and his coaching hasn't made it inside the team camp recently, Foster said plenty of external support had.

"When you lose, there's a lot of negativity around and I get that but behind the scenes there's a massive degree of support from ex-All Blacks people who can see what's going on and know what it's like.

"It's not like an All Blacks loss is a totally new thing - people know how much it hurts - so the support has been fantastic behind the scenes."

The All Blacks face the Pumas again on Saturday night in Newcastle at 9:45pm NZT where Foster said he's hoping the team can show the improvements they've been making over the last two weeks.

"I've got a lot of belief in these guys... we've been making really good progress but we have to show that on the park.