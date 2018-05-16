'No NZ team wants to be the team that finally falls' - Hurricanes coach on trans-Tasman winning streak

Hurricanes coach Chris Boyd admitted he hasn't thought about the 39 game winning streak New Zealand Super Rugby sides have over their trans-Tasman rivals Australia, but said he would be disappointed if his team was the first to break it.

The Canes take on the Queensland Reds this Friday in Wellington, with the black and yellow team on a hot run of nine straight wins.

"No New Zealand team wants to be the team that finally falls, so any of those streaks always carries a bit of psychological stuff in the background," said Boyd.

"But certainly we haven't focussed on it, don't think we have even talked about it."

Peter Umaga-Jensen will be making his debut for the Hurricanes named to play at No.12, he replaces Ngani Laumape who has been rested as part of the All Blacks' quota.

Peter Umaga Jensen of Wellington makes a break during a Mitre 10 Competition match between Otago and Wellington at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin. Source: Photosport