No more golden point: Rules for trans-Tasman Super Rugby competition revealed

Source:  1 NEWS

After plenty of experimenting in their own competitions, New Zealand Rugby and their Australian counterparts have come together to finalise the rules for the upcoming trans-Tasman Super Rugby tournament.

Damian McKenzie kicks the golden point penalty against the Highlanders. Source: Photosport

Both parties agreed to retain replacements for red-carded players and goal-line drop-outs in the Super Rugby Trans-Tasman competition organisers said today but New Zealand’s golden point rule and captain’s referral law have both been dropped.

Goal-line drop-outs - introduced in Super Rugby AU last year - replace the traditional 22m drop-out after an attacking player is held up or knocks the ball on in the in-goal area.

“Statistics from Super Rugby Aotearoa indicate the goal-line drop-out has achieved its purpose of speeding up the game and getting the ball back in play more quickly than a 5m scrum," NZ Rugby head of high performance Mike Anthony said.

Red-carded players will also be able to be replaced after 20 minutes, retaining the rule change introduced in Super Rugby Aotearoa last year.

The dropped Golden Point system - which awarded victory for the first team to score points in a 10-minute period of extra time - will return for the June 19 final though.

On Friday, Super Rugby Trans-Tasman kicks off with the Highlanders hosting Super Rugby AU champions Reds in Dunedin.

