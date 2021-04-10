No more golden point: Rules for trans-Tasman Super Rugby competition revealed

After plenty of experimenting in their own competitions, New Zealand Rugby and their Australian counterparts have come together to finalise the rules for the upcoming trans-Tasman Super Rugby tournament.

Damian McKenzie kicks the golden point penalty against the Highlanders. Source: Photosport

Both parties agreed to retain replacements for red-carded players and goal-line drop-outs in the Super Rugby Trans-Tasman competition organisers said today but New Zealand’s golden point rule and captain’s referral law have both been dropped.

Goal-line drop-outs - introduced in Super Rugby AU last year - replace the traditional 22m drop-out after an attacking player is held up or knocks the ball on in the in-goal area.

“Statistics from Super Rugby Aotearoa indicate the goal-line drop-out has achieved its purpose of speeding up the game and getting the ball back in play more quickly than a 5m scrum," NZ Rugby head of high performance Mike Anthony said.

Red-carded players will also be able to be replaced after 20 minutes, retaining the rule change introduced in Super Rugby Aotearoa last year.

The dropped Golden Point system - which awarded victory for the first team to score points in a 10-minute period of extra time - will return for the June 19 final though.