 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Rugby


'It was a no-brainer for us' Counties Manukau coach rapt to secure the return of Tim Nanai-Williams

share

Source:

NZN

Tim Nanai-Williams will once again play his rugby for the Counties Manukau Steelers in this season's National Provincial Championship.

The 27-year-old has been on the sidelines for over two months since dislocating his shoulder in the Chiefs' 26-18 win over the Hurricanes in March.

Nanai-Williams has only just returned to Kiwi rugby after a two-year stint with the Ricoh Rams in Japan, and Counties boss Darryl Suasua is rapt to have him back.

"It's no secret how good Tim is, and he's certainly a class individual - he started his career here with the Manurewa club," Suasua said.

"He has both flair and experience on the field and will bring a lot of confidence and leadership ability, so that will be a huge help to some of the boys."

Nanai-Williams has played 55 games for the province since his 2008 debut, so the Steelers were only too happy to enlist the services of their former captain.

"It was a no-brainer for us to sign him when he decided he was going to stay - the Counties diehard fans would have been devastated to see him playing somewhere else," Suasua said.

The Samoan international has made a career as a utility player but Suasua would like to see him as a No.15 with the talent they already have out wide.

The Chiefs' Toni Pulu and Glen Fisiiahi play on either Counties flank.

"I tend to like him at fullback," Suasua said.

"(The trio is) a pretty dangerous combination."

Should Nanai-Williams recover from his shoulder injury, he's also likely to play at fullback for Samoa against the All Blacks at Eden Park in June.

His international commitments mean he could miss the Chiefs' midweek match against the British and Irish Lions, with Samoa playing Wales in Apia.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
Even Kane Evans gave the Warriors veteran the thumbs up after this brutal hit over the weekend for Tonga.

Watch: Can Manu Vatuvei repeat this bone-crunching tackle for the Warriors? The Beast set to be unleashed against the Panthers

00:29
2
Slovenian cyclist Luka Pibernik thought he'd sealed the stage five win at the Giro D'Italia, only to realise he celebrated a lap early.

Watch: 'Oh no, he thinks he's won!' Cyclist prematurely celebrates stage win, leaving commentator in hysterics

00:30
3
Karim Benzema showed some classy moves beating three defenders before setting up a goal for Real Madrid.

Watch: How did he do that? Real Madrid striker's impossible ghost move humiliates Atletico defenders

03:58
4
One of the NZ players, is a little bit more fortunate to be going to the world champs in Taiwan than others.

You've possibly never heard of Tchoukball, but it turns out a Kiwi team is one of the best in the world at it

00:28
5
Morgan set up four tries and scored one himself in his side's 30-14 win over Canterbury.

Video: Cowboys star Michael Morgan shows off brilliant footwork to score against Bulldogs

01:42
A $50m drilling project is about to begin to search for drinkable water beneath the capital's harbour.

Wellingtonians could soon be drinking water from beneath the harbour

A $50m drilling project is about to begin to search for drinkable water beneath the capital's harbour.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday

The 1 NEWS at Midday bulletin, live streamed weekdays from midday.

00:45
He nearly talked himself into corner this morning. But not quite.

Video: Dan Carter tries to talk up the Lions moments after Hall of Fame induction - in London - but won't back them!

Carter was inducted into the Rugby Players Association's hall of fame this morning in London.

01:19
Jack Tame and Professor Grant Schofield discuss the Government’s latest guidelines for the amount of exercise and sleep young Kiwis should be getting.

'Boundaries' needed around screen time which is cutting into children's sleep time, public health expert warns parents

Professor Grant Schofield said 6/10 primary school kids' screen time isn't limited.

00:17
The incident unfolded on the water in Bermuda.

Watch: Over she goes! Oracle capsizes spectacularly AGAIN in today's America's Cup training session

The accident happened earlier this morning as the team were testing out their pre-start routine.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ