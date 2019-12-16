'No better way to celebrate' - All Blacks Sevens continue nude photo tradition after Cape Town win

The All Blacks Sevens have celebrated winning the Cape Town Sevens tournament, and Sam Dickson’s 50th tournament, in what is now trademark fashion – just with a slight role reversal.

Sam Dickson adopted the position. Source: Instagram/Kurt Baker

Kurt Baker posted a photo on his Instagram of the team posing for a photo in the changing rooms with a naked Dickson sitting on Baker’s shoulders.

The photo was inspired by one of nude Kurt Baker sitting on the shoulders of teammate Trael Joass after the team won the Sevens world title in San Francisco last year.

Dickson was also honoured prior to his milestone tournament with a haka from the team in the changing rooms.

The All Blacks Sevens went on to win the Cape Town title after triumphing 7-5 in the final over hosts South Africa.