'No better man for knowing how the Kiwis work' - 'Upset' Bundee Aki key to helping Ireland prepare for All Blacks

An understandably upset Bundee Aki will be a key man to help Ireland prepare to face the All Blacks despite copping a World Cup-ending three match ban, says Ireland forwards coach Simon Easterby.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Auckland-born Aki was suspended for three matches after being red carded for a high tackle in the win over Samoa last weekend.

“Disappointed because Bundee is a big part of this squad, disappointed for him, he’s nowhere near a dirty player,” Easterby said.

“He was pretty upset with the decision and rightfully so, until we’ve seen the report, until we know exactly how we came to that decision until we make any further comment.”

Although Ireland could still appeal the decision, Easterby said Ireland would prepare to be without him for Saturday’s quarter-final clash against New Zealand.

“He’s a good trainer anyway but he’ll be full focused on preparing the lads for the game on Saturday,” Easterby said.

“There’s no better man for knowing how the Kiwis work and how they might be approaching it, he’s a big part of this group and he’ll continue to be a part of it.”

Your playlist will load after this ad

Prop Cian Healy was taking a next-man up approach.

"It’s tough for him and we felt for him a bit, he’s a good player and adds a lot to the team but anyone else that’s ready to step in there is equally as good, we’ve got a great squad at the moment, I’m very confident in everyone else," Healy said.

"He was training, trained well, put everyone under pressure and kept working towards the greater good of the team."

"That’s what you want in a scenario like that, he’s not sitting in his room with his head between his hands, he’s working hard for the team to go forward."

Easterby shrugged off Steve Hansen’s claims that the All Blacks could be able to dupe the always studious Joe Schmidt with something unexpected this week.

“There’s no game that you don’t go into and try to manipulate the opposition,” he said.

“I have no doubt that they’ll have something we haven’t seen before and we’ll have something they haven’t seen before, it’s part and parcel of the game that every side is analysed, a lot of work that goes on in the background figuring out how teams play the game, how they attack and defend.”