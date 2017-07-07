 

Nine years after his debut, Kieran Read prepares to lead All Blacks out in crucial Test against Lions

Source:

1 NEWS

The champions were on show today at Eden Park, as America's Cup winner Peter Burling spent time in camp with the All Blacks.

The All Blacks skipper is the seventh to achieve the Test ton.
Source: 1 NEWS

While doing his best to remain incognito in the stands, Richie McCaw was also present in Auckland.

After a debut at the end of 2008, Read will become the seventh All Black to achieve 100 Tests, making a staggering 93 starts, the same as his predecessor - and like McCaw he's very rarely subbed off.

Earlier in the day, Read was the star turn in Newmarket, making the Test build up special for fans of both teams a former All Black, was also out snapping up supporters gear for his family.

Rush was picking up some supporters gear for family members when he was spotted by 1 NEWS sport's Andrew Saville.
Source: 1 NEWS

Eric Rush passed on his best wishes, the Sevens legend is confident, especially with the team trying to mark Read's century

The man himself has that familiar calm about him ahead of biggest game as leader.

The All Blacks will be without their superstar second-five for tomorrow's Lions showdown.
Source: 1 NEWS
The ABs skipper and his predecessor were on hand as Team NZ's helmsman turned out at Eden Park.
Source: 1 NEWS

