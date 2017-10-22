Nine All Blacks, Israel Folau picked in Wales Online 'team of the decade'

The All Blacks have dominated another list of decade's best players, with nine included in Welsh outlet Wales Online's selections.

Israel Folau taken in a big tackle in the third Bledisloe Cup Test between the Wallabies and All Blacks at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane. Source: Photosport

With just two days left remaining in the decade, a number of outlets are putting together their teams of the past 10 years, with the double-World Cup winning All Blacks' efforts reflected.

At the back, former Wallabies fullback Israel Folau is given the nod in the number 15 jersey, ahead of now former All Black Ben Smith. Smith instead has to settle for a spot on the right wing, partnered by Julian Savea.

In the midfield, another ex-All Black is named, with Ma'a Nonu taking the second-five spot. However, his long time centre partner Conrad Smith has been overlooked. Wales' Jonathan Davies was instead preferred by the hometown crowd, after a decade that saw him play on two British and Irish Lions tours.

Dan Carter is picked over Beauden Barrett at first-five, while halfback is an interesting selection itself - former Springboks Fourie du Preez chosen ahead of both All Black Aaron Smith and World Cup winning compatriot Faf de Klerk.

In the forwards, both Kieran Read and Richie McCaw take their spots in the back row of the scrum. However, Jerome Kaino has been overlooked in favour of Frenchman Julien Bonnaire.

The All Blacks' locking duo of Sam Whitelock and Brodie Retallick have been separated, with Whitelock making way for Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones.

The front row again has a distinctly Kiwi feel to it, with Owen Franks and Dane Coles partnered by another Welshman, Gethin Jenkins at loosehead prop.