 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

Vote Compass

Rugby


Nimble BOP halfback catches Southland napping, sneaks down the blindside to score

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Bay of Plenty halfback Richard Judd looked more like a winger when he scored in last night's 57-0 Mitre 10 Cup domination of Southland after he used his nimbleness and speed off the back of a scrum.

Richard Judd came up with a great heads up play to score BOP's fourth try against the Stags.
Source: SKY

The Steamers packed down for a scrum just five metres from the Stags' try line on the left wing and after a clean feed from Judd, he saw his chance to strike on a baron blindside.

The 24-year-old took the ball off the back and streaked for the corner leaving the Southland pack and his opposite in his wake.

It gave his side a comfortable 24-0 lead at halftime before they went on to extend it with another five tries in the second half.

Bay of Plenty have a short turnaround as they prepare next for Counties Manukau this Sunday in Tauranga.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:29
1
Webber used his speed to burn the Southland defenders before his teammate Hugh Blake crashed over to score.

NZ Sevens star ignites long range counter attack try as BOP crush Stags

00:19
2
Richard Judd came up with a great heads up play to score BOP's fourth try against the Stags.

Nimble BOP halfback catches Southland napping, sneaks down the blindside to score

01:55
3
Rico Syme was playing social rugby last year, but a chance appearance for the schools' 1st XV boosted him towards a big future.

Christchurch Boys' High student catapults from seventh XV into NZ Secondary School squad

00:30
4
With his back literally against the wall, Nathaniel Wood somehow retained his Cage Warriors bantamweight title.

Watch: Dazed MMA fighter takes 40 punches in opening round - then delivers deadly TKO left hook


01:05
5
The 38-year-old Aussie said he's unsure whether he will race with Oracle or another syndicate.

Watch: 'Instinctively of course I want back in' - Jimmy Spithill still unsure about competing at next America's Cup

08:22
Who was the winner – and what were the main messages? Corin Dann and Andrea Vance break down tonight's final 1 NEWS Leaders Debate.

Watch: Leaders Debate analysis - Bill English wants to knock Winston out … and he's almost done it

Who was the winner – and what were the main messages? Corin Dann and Andrea Vance break down the final 1 NEWS Leaders Debate.

01:46
But Bill argues National's ads are accurate when it comes to the public's hip pocket.

English, Ardern clash in debate as shock 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll shows National on top in big turnaround

Tax, health, water and the fuel crisis all got an airing as the leaders staked their claims for vote.

00:30
Mr English defended National's record on poverty over the last nine years.

Leaders Debate: 'No it hasn't got worse' - Bill defends National's record on poverty in face of criticism from Jacinda and Hosking

Ms Ardern said National has allowed poverty to get worse over the last nine years in Government.

00:51
Even Mike Hosking agreed with Ardern that National were barking up the wrong tree.

As it happened: Jacinda reveals Greens might not be her first choice, Bill will work with 'challenging' Winston

1 NEWS brings you the TVNZ's leaders' debate live.

02:22
Nearly 150 have been confirmed dead including 20 children at one school.

Death toll rises to over 220 in devastating 7.1 magnitude Mexico earthquake

The quake was centred near the Puebla state town of Raboso.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 