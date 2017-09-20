Nimble BOP halfback catches Southland napping, sneaks down the blindside to score

Source:
Bay of Plenty halfback Richard Judd looked more like a winger when he scored in last night's 57-0 Mitre 10 Cup domination of Southland after he used his nimbleness and speed off the back of a scrum.
The Steamers packed down for a scrum just five metres from the Stags' try line on the left wing and after a clean feed from Judd, he saw his chance to strike on a baron blindside.
The 24-year-old took the ball off the back and streaked for the corner leaving the Southland pack and his opposite in his wake.
It gave his side a comfortable 24-0 lead at halftime before they went on to extend it with another five tries in the second half.
Bay of Plenty have a short turnaround as they prepare next for Counties Manukau this Sunday in Tauranga.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
sport