Nimble BOP halfback catches Southland napping, sneaks down the blindside to score

Bay of Plenty halfback Richard Judd looked more like a winger when he scored in last night's 57-0 Mitre 10 Cup domination of Southland after he used his nimbleness and speed off the back of a scrum.

The Steamers packed down for a scrum just five metres from the Stags' try line on the left wing and after a clean feed from Judd, he saw his chance to strike on a baron blindside.

The 24-year-old took the ball off the back and streaked for the corner leaving the Southland pack and his opposite in his wake.

It gave his side a comfortable 24-0 lead at halftime before they went on to extend it with another five tries in the second half.