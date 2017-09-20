 

Nimble Bay of Plenty halfback catches Southland napping, sneaks down the blindside to score

Richard Judd came up with a great heads up play to score BOP's fourth try against the Stags.
Source: SKY

Webber used his speed to burn the Southland defenders before his teammate Hugh Blake crashed over to score.

NZ Sevens star ignites long range counter attack try as BOP crush Stags

Rico Syme was playing social rugby last year, but a chance appearance for the schools' 1st XV boosted him towards a big future.

Christchurch Boys' High student catapults from seventh XV into NZ Secondary School squad

This is why you always must play until the final whistle.

Watch: Brain snap! Aussie league player throws ball to the sky in celebration as hooter sounds ...but the game wasn't over

The 38-year-old Aussie said he's unsure whether he will race with Oracle or another syndicate.

Watch: 'Instinctively of course I want back in' - Jimmy Spithill still unsure about competing at next America's Cup

Gorden Tallis said Cowboys enforcer Taumalolo is one of the best forwards in rugby league at the moment.

Jason Taumalolo hits back at Roosters' Jared Waerea-Hargreaves challenge

Mr English defended National's record on poverty over the last nine years.

Leaders Debate: 'No it hasn't got worse' - Bill defends National's record on poverty in face of criticism from Jacinda and Hosking

Ms Ardern said National has allowed poverty to get worse over the last nine years in Government.

Even Mike Hosking agreed with Ardern that National were barking up the wrong tree.

As it happened: Jacinda reveals Greens might not be her first choice, Bill will work with 'challenging' Winston

1 NEWS brings you the TVNZ's leaders' debate live.

Nearly 150 have been confirmed dead including 20 children at one school.

Death toll rises to over 220 in devastating 7.1 magnitude Mexico earthquake

The quake was centred near the Puebla state town of Raboso.

National has risen to 46 per cent compared to the poll last week, while Labour has dropped to 37 per cent.

Watch: Ardern denies hitting the wall as new poll shows 'Jacinda effect' has worn off and National are in front

National is now in the box seat to form government, the poll shows.

It comes after an intense week of campaigning which saw Jacinda Ardern make a U-turn on tax.

Watch: National takes huge lead in bombshell 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll

After trailing in the past three Colmar Brunton polls, National has surged nine points clear in our final poll.


 
