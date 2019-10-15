Nigel Owens to take charge of All Blacks v Ireland World Cup quarter-final

The All Blacks will have a familiar face take charge of this weekend's Rugby World Cup quarter-final against Ireland in Tokyo, with Wales' Nigel Owens appointed as referee.

Owens, 47, is no stranger to the pressure of a Rugby World Cup, taking charge of the 2015 final between the All Blacks and Australia at Twickenham, also holding the record for most Test matches refereed by a single official.

Elsewhere, France's Jerome Garces will officiate the first-quarter final between England and Australia in Oita, while South African Jaco Peyper will take charge of Wales v France.

England's Wayne Barnes has been appointed for hosts' Japan's quarter-final against South Africa.

In a statement, World Rugby chairman Sir Bill Beaumont congratulated the four match officials on their respective appointments.

"Every team takes time to settle at a major event and I am delighted with how this group of exceptional match officials have responded across the pool stage.

"They are the best of the best and have played their full part in what will be remembered as an incredible pool stage," he said.

"I would like to congratulate Jérôme, Nigel, Jaco and Wayne, the assistant referees and TMOs and we now look forward to four compelling matches on the road to determining who will lift the Webb Ellis Cup on 2 November."



Rugby World Cup quarter-final referees: