TODAY |

Nigel Owens to take charge of All Blacks v Ireland World Cup quarter-final

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
All Blacks
Rugby World Cup

The All Blacks will have a familiar face take charge of this weekend's Rugby World Cup quarter-final against Ireland in Tokyo, with Wales' Nigel Owens appointed as referee.

Owens, 47, is no stranger to the pressure of a Rugby World Cup, taking charge of the 2015 final between the All Blacks and Australia at Twickenham, also holding the record for most Test matches refereed by a single official.

Elsewhere, France's Jerome Garces will officiate the first-quarter final between England and Australia in Oita, while South African Jaco Peyper will take charge of Wales v France.

England's Wayne Barnes has been appointed for hosts' Japan's quarter-final against South Africa.

In a statement, World Rugby chairman Sir Bill Beaumont congratulated the four match officials on their respective appointments.

"Every team takes time to settle at a major event and I am delighted with how this group of exceptional match officials have responded across the pool stage.

"They are the best of the best and have played their full part in what will be remembered as an incredible pool stage," he said.

"I would like to congratulate Jérôme, Nigel, Jaco and Wayne, the assistant referees and TMOs and we now look forward to four compelling matches on the road to determining who will lift the Webb Ellis Cup on 2 November."
 

Rugby World Cup quarter-final referees: 

England v Australia, Oita - Jerome Garces (France)
All Blacks v Australia, Tokyo - Nigel Owens (Wales)
Wales v France, Oita - Jaco Peyper (South Africa)
Japan v South Africa, Tokyo - Wayne Barnes (England.

Nigel Owens and Kieran Read Source: Photosport
More From
Rugby
All Blacks
Rugby World Cup
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:11
Former England skipper predicts Ireland will beat All Blacks in 'big upset' at Rugby World Cup
2
Andrew Fifita hits out at Tonga NRL over 'stupid' power struggle
3
Angry Wallabies snap at journalists during testy news conference - 'complete joke'
4
'It must be weird' - Wallabies coach perplexed that Eddie Jones has Aussie league great in camp before quarter-final
5
All Blacks get Ireland in RWC quarter-finals, but how do other knockout games look?
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
00:30

Australia can end run of losses against England in quarter-final, says Michael Cheika
00:30

Ireland star Bundee Aki suspended for All Blacks' clash after copping three-match ban
01:11

'Past games don't count for anything' – All Blacks unfazed by Ireland's winning record
01:14

'I don't want to get too ahead of myself' – Anton Lienert-Brown staying grounded despite stellar 2019 form