 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Rugby


Ngatai, Milner-Skudder in star-studded Maori All Blacks side for Lions clash

share

Source:

AAP

Charlie Ngatai and Nehe Milner-Skudder have been included in a Maori All Blacks squad to face the British and Irish Lions.

The esteem the team is held in is clear to see after this passionate display in front of coach Colin Cooper.
Source: All Blacks.com

Maori All Blacks coach Colin Cooper has named an experienced 27-man group bristling with attacking talent for the Lions' fifth tour match, at Rotorua on June 17.

Chiefs back Ngatai - who has played once for the All Blacks - is included despite ongoing concussion concerns.

He spent a year on the sideline because of the symptoms and he experienced headaches again after finally returning to the field last month.

All Blacks 2015 World Cup star Milner-Skudder missed most of last year with a shoulder problem and has been sidelined for much of 2017 with a foot complaint, before recently returning to the fray with the Hurricanes.

Cooper must put together a backline that features that pair, along with Chiefs fullback Damian McKenzie, an unlucky omission from the All Blacks squad.

Intriguingly, in-form Chiefs winger James Lowe is listed as a midfield back.

The Chiefs' centre made his comeback after 11 months on the sideline today.
Source: 1 NEWS

Hooker Ash Dixon is captain of a squad boasting ample Super Rugby experience.

Veteran loose forward Liam Messam is the senior figure in a forward pack that includes three-Test flanker Elliot Dixon.

There are just three newcomers to the Maori jersey - halfbacks Bryn Hall (Crusaders) and Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi (Hurricanes) and midfield back Rob Thompson (Highlanders)

Cooper said the magnitude of the match was huge and representing Maoridom meant they are never short of motivation.

"Knowing the ground will be full for the match, and getting a feel for the support that's coming from the Rotorua community in hosting us, along with the rest of New Zealand around the series and the match itself is exciting," Cooper said.

These two sides last met in 2005, when the Maori side won a fierce contest 19-13 in Hamilton.

Maori All Blacks squad:

Backs: Damian McKenzie, Nehe Milner-Skudder, Declan O'Donnell, James Lowe, Matt Proctor, Rob Thompson, Charlie Ngatai, Tim Bateman, Otere Black, Ihaia West, Bryn Hall, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi.

Forwards: Akira Ioane, Liam Messam, Kara Pryor, Elliot Dixon, Reed Prinsep, Tom Franklin, Leighton Price, Joe Wheeler, Chris Eves, Kane Hames, Mike Kainga, Ben May, Marcel Renata, Ash Dixon (capt), Hika Elliot.

Related

Lions Tour of NZ

All Blacks

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:42
1
Assistant coach Ian Foster says his growth over the past 12 months has been incredible but he still has a lot to learn.

Watch: 'He's shown a great composure about him' - Jordie Barrett's all-round game catapults him into All Blacks


00:37
2
Hansen admitted it was tough not to select the Hurricanes midfielder, saying his return to NZ Rugby is a huge boost

Watch: 'He's been a standout' – Steve Hansen says ex-Warrior Ngani Laumape ready to wear black jersey with pride


00:39
3
The esteem the team is held in is clear to see after this passionate display in front of coach Colin Cooper.

Watch: Thunderous haka breaks out moments after Maori All Blacks squad named for Lions match

00:31
4
Ioane's teammates told him he could wear what he wanted after the Lions match - they were wrong.

Watch: 'The boys stitched me up!' - stylish Rieko Ioane caught out in casual clothes at Blues' post match

5
All Blacks coach Steve Hansen. Buenos Aires (ARGENTINA), Oct. 1, 2016: Captain's Run before the International Test Match between Argentina v New Zealand during the Rugby Championship at Estadio Jose Amalfitani, on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (photo by Pablo Gasparini/Photosport)

Live stream: All Blacks name squad to take on British and Irish Lions in eagerly-awaited three Test series

00:37
Hansen admitted it was tough not to select the Hurricanes midfielder, saying his return to NZ Rugby is a huge boost

Watch: 'He's been a standout' – Steve Hansen says ex-Warrior Ngani Laumape ready to wear black jersey with pride

Ngani Laumape and Jordie Barrett are the two debutantes announced to play against the Lions.


00:42
Assistant coach Ian Foster says his growth over the past 12 months has been incredible but he still has a lot to learn.

Watch: 'He's shown a great composure about him' - Jordie Barrett's all-round game catapults him into All Blacks

Steve Hansen and his selectors make bold calls for huge upcoming series.

00:12
Oncoming drivers were forced to take action after another motorist decided to make the state highway their own personal racetrack.

Police slam hoon drifter as 'totally unacceptable' after disturbing video shows them swerving across Canterbury road

The drifter forced an oncoming vehicle to pull over to avoid a collision.


02:03
Catherine Delahunty says children should be taught how to resolve conflict peacefully.

Green MP slams use of automatic rifles during army school visit

"The NZ Army should not be teaching primary school children how to load or hold an assault rifle which is for killing people."

02:21
Wellington and Auckland volunteers tried out four different meal delivery companies and compared prices with supermarket food.

Are food bags a rip off? A new study from Consumer NZ has the answer

Wellington and Auckland volunteers tried out four different meal delivery companies and compared prices with supermarket food.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ