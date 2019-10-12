TODAY |

Ngani Laumape stars in Manawatu's victory over Counties

The Turbos have beaten Counties Manukau 33-17 in Palmerston North to leapfrog Taranaki into the championship playoffs.

All Black Ngani Laumape played a starring role as Manawatu claimed a bonus point victory against the struggling Steelers.

With this crucial victory, Manawatu move to fourth on the championship ladder, three points ahead of Taranaki, who lost to Auckland on Friday night.

Laumape scored his side's second try in the 21st minute with a brilliant chip and chase down the right side to cross over.

Manawatu had opened the scoring in the 6th minute when first-five Otere Black crossed after some good show of hands from the Turbos off the scrum.

Black set up their third try with a pin point kick for flanker Johnny Galloway, who scored in the corner.

Five minutes into the second half Laumape was subbed off due to a knee injury, although it was not serious.

Ben Werthmuller replaced the midfielder and scored a try of his own 10 minutes later to give his side the bonus point.

While Manawatu march into the playoffs, Counties have only won one game this season.

Source: SKY
