TODAY |

Ngani Laumape skins Beauden Barrett, steamrolls Blues defence to score

Source:  1 NEWS

Ngani Laumape oozed class with a man of the match performance, helping the Hurricanes to a 29-27 victory over the Blues in Wellington.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Hurricanes second-five showed off serious pace for his try against the Blues. Source: SKY

As the Blues took an early 3-0 lead through the boot of Otere Black, Laumape and the Hurricanes hit back almost immediately.

A cut-out pass found Laumape in space out on the Hurricanes' left, immediately turning on the afterburners to beat Beauden Barrett for pace.

As Laumape sprinted down the sideline, the hard-hitting midfielder then held off the tackle of halfback Finlay Christie, before going over the top of Otere Black.

The try would prove to be just the start of Laumape's night, proving to be a constant thorn in the Blues' side, as the Hurricanes sealed their third straight win in Super Rugby Aotearoa.

Meanwhile, the loss condemned the Blues to back-to-back defeats after last week's loss to the Crusaders.

Rugby
Hurricanes
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Hurricanes beat Blues in thriller as Jordie wins battle of the Barretts
2
Ngani Laumape skins Beauden Barrett, steamrolls Blues defence to score
3
Departing Warriors 'completely understandable' says staying teammate
4
Beauden Barrett silences Wellington boos with first Blues try
5
Scott McLaughlin recovers from early slip up, takes Supercars victory in Sydney
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
01:06

Sam Cane in support of revamped Super Rugby with Australia, Pacific Islands

01:43

Lincoln RFC stalwart Jason Pietzner on track to make 300th premier club appearance
02:00

Super Rugby investors give NZ Rugby a deadline for details on new tournament: report

NZ Rugby pushing for new competition with Pacific Island team, undetermined number of Australian sides