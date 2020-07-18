Ngani Laumape skins Beauden Barrett, steamrolls Blues defence to score

Ngani Laumape oozed class with a man of the match performance, helping the Hurricanes to a 29-27 victory over the Blues in Wellington.

As the Blues took an early 3-0 lead through the boot of Otere Black, Laumape and the Hurricanes hit back almost immediately.

A cut-out pass found Laumape in space out on the Hurricanes' left, immediately turning on the afterburners to beat Beauden Barrett for pace.

As Laumape sprinted down the sideline, the hard-hitting midfielder then held off the tackle of halfback Finlay Christie, before going over the top of Otere Black.

The try would prove to be just the start of Laumape's night, proving to be a constant thorn in the Blues' side, as the Hurricanes sealed their third straight win in Super Rugby Aotearoa.