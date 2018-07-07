Ngani Laumape scores four tries as Hurricanes blow away lowly Blues

Relive all the action of 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of tonight's Super Rugby clash between the Hurricanes and Blues at Westpac Stadium in Wellington.

Hurricanes second-five Ngani Laumape scores a try in the tackle of Blues' halfback Augustine Pulu. Source: Photosport

FULLTIME - HURRICANES 42 BLUES 24

The Hurricanes were too strong for the Blues after they mounted a minor comeback in the second spell. But home team's superstars stood up with Beauden Barrett making a great intercept and offload for Ngani Laumape's fourth try of the match to close out the game for the Canes.

79 mins - HURRICANES 42 BLUES 24

NO TRY! Ihaia West stabs in a clever grubber in behind the Blues' defence and Julian Savea makes a clean pick up - but he can't hold onto the ball. He loses the ball just before the goal line.

72 mins - HURRICANES 42 BLUES 24

TRY! Beauden Barrett makes a stunning intercept, he bobbles the ball but he regathers it before delivering a great offload to Ngani Laumape who sprints 50 metres to score his fourth try of the match. Jordie Barrett bangs over the conversion from in front of the sticks.

69 mins - HURRICANES 35 BLUES 24

TRY! Ngani Laumape has a hat-trick! Brad Shields throws a perfect pass to a charging Laumape and he still busts his way over to score with three Blues defenders hanging onto him. Jordie Barrett slots his shot at goal from easy range.

65 mins - HURRICANES 28 BLUES 24

TRY! Michael Collins gets the pat on the back from his teammates after he goes over after a pick and go play. Stephen Perofeta is successful with his conversion attempt. The Blues are right back into this contest - the Canes need to be careful now after giving away multiple penalties in the last five minutes.

63 mins - HURRICANES 28 BLUES 17

PENALTY! The Bliues opt for a scrum right in front of the goal posts 5m out from the goal-line after the Hurricanes are penalised for an infringement in the breakdown.

56 mins - HURRICANES 28 BLUES 17

MISTAKE! Julian Savea knocks the ball on off the kick and the Blues now have a chance to try out a set play off a scrum on the 22m line. NO TRY! Akira Ioane goes off the back of the scrum down the blindside and throws an offload to Augustine Pulu, but he can't hold onto it. He had no-one in front of him.

54 mins - HURRICANES 28 BLUES 17

TRY! Beauden Barrett goes himself off the scrum and carries Augustine Pulu over the try-line. His brother Jordie Barrett converts his try.

48 mins - HURRICANES 21 BLUES 17

TRY! Rieko Ioane is in for his second try of the night - great patience shown by the visitors as they hold onto the ball after 10 phases.

Stephen Perofeta is online with his conversion attempt.

43 mins - HURRICANES 21 BLUES 10

ERROR! The Blues' throw in to the line-out isn't straight and the Canes get a feed into the scrum around halfway.

Brad Shields of the Hurricanes in action against the Blues. Source: Photosport

40 mins - HURRICANES 21 BLUES 10

And we are back underway!

HALFTIME - HURRICANES 21 BLUES 10

It was all the Hurricanes in the first half, mistakes are costing the Blues. The visitors made two massive errors on defence which allowed Ngani Laumape to stroll in to score two tries. The Blues did muster a good comeback late - but need to cut down the errors if they are to steal this from the home side. Stephen Perofeta has been a good attacking threat for the Blues but the visitors as well as the Canes are both guilty of trying to do too much and forcing a pass when it is not on.

38 mins - HURRICANES 21 BLUES 10

TRY! And the Blues are finally in! Rieko Ioane sees acres of space and no-one can catch him, Ioane gets up and gives Jordie Barrett a nasty look to rub salt into the wound. It was a great ball from Stephen Perofeta which put Ioane into the hole.

Perofeta lands his conversion kick from the sideline.

35 mins - HURRICANES 21 BLUES 3

TRY! Ngani Laumape is in again! The Blues defenders make another misread and the Canes midfielder powers over to score. Jordie Barrett lands the extras.

33 mins - HURRICANES 14 BLUES 3

NO TRY! Ngani Laumape goes over the goal-line but he is held up by Stephen Perofeta, the Hurricanes have another scrum five-metres out of the try-line.

29 mins - HURRICANES 14 BLUES 3

PENALTY! The Blues are penalised for coming in from the side of a line-out maul. Beauden Barrett kicks the ball into touch and the Canes have a attacking lineout deep inside the Blues' 22.

28 mins - HURRICANES 14 BLUES 3

After a great initial break from Blues' fullback Matt Duffie he knocks the ball on just outside the Hurricanes' 22. Sam Lousi picks up the ball and hoofs it down field. It is a good chase from the Canes and Julian Savea and TJ Perenara drag Blues winger over the sideline.

23 mins - HURRICANES 14 BLUES 3

TRY! Nehe Milner-Skudder throws a short ball to Ngani Laumape off a line-out at halfway and Laumape is gone! A bad defensive read from the Blues and the Canes are in for their second try.

Jordie Barrett nails his kick at goal from easy range.

20 mins - HURRICANES 7 BLUES 3

PENALTY! The Blues have stolen another line-out and Hurricanes' No. 8 Blade Thompson has been penalised for an intentional knock on.

18 mins - HURRICANES 7 BLUES 3

SCRUM - The have a penalty and Stephen Perofeta has kicked the ball dead - the Hurricanes have a scrum inside their own 22.

12 mins - HURRICANES 7 BLUES 3

TRY! Blade Thomson pops the ball up to TJ Perenara and he pops the pass to a charging Ngani Laumape who is in a massive gap. He is tackled by Melani Nanai but Laumape gets an offload away to Julian Savea and he is over for the first five-pointer of the match.

Jordie Barrett is online with his conversion attempt.

10 mins - HURRICANES 0 BLUES 3

SCRUM - Stephen Perofeta knocks the ball on just outside his 22 and the Hurricanes are in perfect attacking position.

5 mins - HURRICANES 0 BLUES 3

THREE! Sam Henwood has been penalised for leaving his feet in the ruck and slowlying down the play for the Blues. Augustine Pulu points at the sticks and Stephen Perofeta lands his 40m kick at goal and the visitors lead 3-0.

4 mins - HURRICANES 0 BLUES 0

A scrappy start from both teams - Brad Shields attempts an intercept on his own 40m line but he can't hold onto and the Blues has scrum just outside the Hurricanes' 40m line.

HURRICANES 0 BLUES 0

KICK-OFF! Stephen Perofeta gets things started with a deep kick-off towards the Canes.

PRE-MATCH:

The Hurricanes are in the midst of a three-game losing streak after going down to the Brumbies last weekend in Canberra 24-12.

Thankfully for the Canes, who sit second in the New Zealand conference, welcome back All Blacks stars Beauden Barrett and Vaea Fifita into their starting XV.

The Blues on the other hand linger at the bottom of the New Zealand Super Rugby conference standings and will be playing for pride.

Tana Umaga's men will take some confidence into tonight's clash after they defeated the Reds 39-16 at Eden Park in Auckland last Friday.

Ben Lam has been dropped to the bench for the Canes with Julian Savea named to start on the left wing while Nehe Milner-Skudder will start on the right flank. Wes Goosen partners up with Ngani Laumape in the midfield with Jordie Barrett named to start at fullback.

All Blacks winger Rieko Ioane has been named at second five-eighth for the Blues and will be in for a tough night against Laumape.

Augustine Pulu will captain the Blues at halfback with enforcers Akira Ioane, Jerome Kaino and Ofa Tu'ungafasi rounding out the starting XV in the forwards.

TEAMS:

Hurricanes: 15 Jordie Barrett, 14 Nehe Milner-Skudder, 13 Wes Goosen, 12 Ngani Laumape, 11 Julian Savea, 10 Beauden Barrett, 9 TJ Perenara, 8 Blade Thomson, 7 Sam Henwood, 6 Brad Shields (c), 5 Sam Lousi, 4 Vaea Fifita, 3 Ben May, 2 Ricky Riccitelli, 1 Toby Smith.

Reserves: 16 James O'Reilly, 17 Fraser Armstrong, 18 Jeff To'omaga-Allen, 19 Michael Fatialofa, 20 Gareth Evans, 21 Jamie Booth, 22 Ihaia West, 23 Ben Lam.

Blues: 15 Matt Duffie, 14 Melani Nanai, 13 Michael Collins, 12 Rieko Ioane, 11 Caleb Clarke, 10 Stephen Perofeta, 9 Augustine Pulu (c), 8 Akira Ioane, 7 Blake Gibson, 6 Jerome Kaino, 5 Matiaha Martin, 4 Gerard Cowley-Tuioti, 3 Ofa Tu'ungafasi, 2 Matt Moulds, 1 Alex Hodgman.

Reserves: 16 James Parsons, 17 Pauliasi Manu, 18 Sione Mafileo, 19 Ben Nee-Nee, 20 Murphy Taramai, 21 Sam Nock, 22 Bryn Gatland, 23 TJ Faiane.

