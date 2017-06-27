 

Ngani Laumape named on the bench for All Blacks, Waisake Naholo gets call-up into starting XV to face Lions

Hurricanes star midfielder Ngani Laumape has been named on the bench and is set to make his debut against the British and Irish Lions on Saturday in Wellington.

Hurricanes Ngani Laumape tackled by Lions' player Dan Biggar during the Super Rugby match between Hurricanes v British & Irish Lions, Westpac Stadium, Tuesday 27th June 2017. Copyright Photo: Raghavan Venugopal / © www.Photosport.nz 2017

Waisake Naholo has been called up into the starting XV and has been named on the right wing, with Israel Dagg shifting to fullback replacing Ben Smith who suffered a concussion in last week's first Test against the Lions.

Chiefs' midfielder Anton Lienert-Brown has been given the nod to start at centre replacing Ryan Crotty who suffered a hamstring injury last Saturday.

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen said, "Whilst it's disappointing to lose both Ben Smith and Ryan Crotty, it creates an opportunity for others."

"Izzy (Israel Dagg) is a world-class back three player, as is Anton in the midfield, and both Waisake and Ngani are coming into the Test side following outstanding performances against the Lions for their respective Super (Rugby) franchises.

"Whilst we were happy with the win last weekend, we know that it was just a start, in what is a three-Test series. That means the job is far from done. It's going to require us to take our game to a higher level. It's going to be very demanding, physically and mentally, on both sides."

All Blacks: 1. Joe Moody, 2. Codie Taylor, 3. Owen Franks, 4. Brodie Retallick, 5. Samuel Whitelock, 6. Jerome Kaino, 7. Sam Cane, 8. Kieran Read (c), 9. Aaron Smith, 10. Beauden Barrett, 11. Rieko Ioane, 12. Sonny Bill Williams, 13. Anton Lienert-Brown, 14. Waisake Naholo, 15. Israel Dagg

Reserves: 16. Nathan Harris, 17. Wyatt Crockett, 18. Charlie Faumuina, 19. Scott Barrett, 20. Ardie Savea, 21. TJ Perenara, 22. Aaron Cruden, 23. Ngani Laumape*

