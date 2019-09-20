Ngani Laumape continues try-scoring ways with Manawatu, pounces on bouncing ball to score

Unwanted All Black Ngani Laumape continues to find the chalk with the Manawatū Turbos in this year's Mitre 10 Cup although his latest try against Canterbury may have had a bit of luck involved.

Laumape scored in Manawatū's shock 32-29 win over Canterbury last night after he managed to chase down an awkward kick by Otere Black that gave Canterbury's Josh McKay a lot of trouble.

The unpredictable bounces along with dew on the Orangetheory Stadium pitch in Christchurch led to McKay failing to bring the ball under control and left it unattended on his own tryline with Laumape chasing.

To rub salt in the wound, the next bounce sat perfectly for Laumape to collect the ball and score, giving his side a 25-5 lead in the first half and his third try so far this season.