TODAY |

Ngani Laumape continues try-scoring ways with Manawatu, pounces on bouncing ball to score

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby

Unwanted All Black Ngani Laumape continues to find the chalk with the Manawatū Turbos in this year's Mitre 10 Cup although his latest try against Canterbury may have had a bit of luck involved.

Laumape scored in Manawatū's shock 32-29 win over Canterbury last night after he managed to chase down an awkward kick by Otere Black that gave Canterbury's Josh McKay a lot of trouble.

The unpredictable bounces along with dew on the Orangetheory Stadium pitch in Christchurch led to McKay failing to bring the ball under control and left it unattended on his own tryline with Laumape chasing.

To rub salt in the wound, the next bounce sat perfectly for Laumape to collect the ball and score, giving his side a 25-5 lead in the first half and his third try so far this season.

While Canterbury attempted a second-half comeback, it wasn't enough and the Turbos went on to claim their first win over the red and blacks since 2016 and just their 11th victory in 42 clashes since 1896.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The unwanted All Black made the most of Josh McKay's rough luck in the 32-29 win over Canterbury. Source: SKY
More From
Rugby
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:32
Richie McCaw delivers Webb Ellis Cup as Japan 2019 opens in style
2
LIVE: Hosts Japan get Rugby World Cup 2019 underway against Russia in Tokyo
3
Rieko Ioane overtaken by George Bridge, Sevu Reece after untimely 'flat patch', says Steve Hansen
4
Full details, and how to watch, every All Blacks fixture at the Rugby World Cup
5
Fiji target upset win over Wallabies to begin Rugby World Cup run
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
00:35

Fans rushing to make sure they're ready to watch Rugby World Cup
00:15

Turbos stun Canterbury, fullback made to look fool by bouncing ball
01:10

Ma'a Nonu backs Sonny Bill to shine at World Cup after he was made a member of the NZ Order of Merit
01:49

English rugby fan, 62, survives triple cancer diagnosis, rides from London to Tokyo for charity