Ngani Laumape called into All Blacks' Rugby Championship squad

Source:  1 NEWS

The All Blacks have called up midfielder Ngani Laumape to their Rugby Championship squad this morning.

Coach Ian Foster said Laumape is trending well but they're waiting on x-rays from a specialist. Source: 1 NEWS

Laumape has joined the team as an injury replacement for Braydon Ennor after the Crusaders star ruptured his ACL during last month's North v South match.

The call-up for Laumape comes after he missed out on last year's Rugby World Cup squad. 

There were concerns the 13-Test midfielder would miss the international season this year due to a broken arm he suffered in July during a Super Rugby Aotearoa match against the Blues but he has since recovered.

The All Blacks also confirmed Peter Umaga-Jensen has joined the squad as injury cover.

