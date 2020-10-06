Ngani Laumape called into All Blacks' Rugby Championship squad

The All Blacks have called up midfielder Ngani Laumape to their Rugby Championship squad this morning.

Laumape has joined the team as an injury replacement for Braydon Ennor after the Crusaders star ruptured his ACL during last month's North v South match.

The call-up for Laumape comes after he missed out on last year's Rugby World Cup squad.

There were concerns the 13-Test midfielder would miss the international season this year due to a broken arm he suffered in July during a Super Rugby Aotearoa match against the Blues but he has since recovered.