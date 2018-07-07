 

Ngani Laumape bags brilliant four tries as Hurricanes outclass Blues

The Hurricanes have returned to their winning ways in Super Rugby on the back of a four-try performance from Ngani Laumape against the Blues.

Hurricanes Ngani Laumape celebrates scoring a try during the Hurricanes and Blues Super Rugby match at the Westpac Stadium in Wellington on Saturday the 7th of July 2018. Copyright Photo by Marty Melville / www.Photosport.nz

Hurricanes star Ngani Laumape celebrates scoring a try during the Hurricanes and Blues Super Rugby match at the Westpac Stadium in Wellington.

Powerhouse inside centre Laumape proved too hot to handle in a 42-24 win in Wellington on Saturday which leaves his team close to clinching a home quarter- final berth in the play-offs.

The result ends a three-match losing streak for the Hurricanes, who scored six tries to three, all converted by fullback Jordie Barrett.

Laumape became the seventh player in the competition's history to bag four tries in a match, using his trademark straight running close to the line to simply bowl defenders out of the way.

Two of the visitors' tries came from prolific All Blacks winger Rieko Ioane, who marked Laumape in the No.12 jersey.

His tries either side of halftime left the Blues trailing 21-17.

It was 28-24 entering the closing stages after brother Akira Ioane crossed, before Laumape doubled his account in rapid fashion.

Hurricanes second-five Ngani Laumape scores a try in the tackle of Blues' halfback Augustine Pulu. Round 18 Super Rugby match, Hurricanes v Blues. Westpac Stadium, Wellington. Saturday 7th July 2018. © Copyright Photo: Grant Down / www.photosport.nz

Hurricanes second-five Ngani Laumape scores a try in the tackle of Blues' halfback Augustine Pulu.

The match was the 100th in Super Rugby for Hurricanes captain and England Test flanker Brad Shields.

Winless in their last 18 Kiwi derbies, the Blues drop to second last overall and are still in danger of collecting the wooden spoon.

The Hurricanes need only avoid a heavy loss to the Chiefs in their final-round derby in Wellington next week to claim the top wildcard berth and a home quarter-final.

