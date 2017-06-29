Ngani Laumape axing 'a real sickener' for Rugby World Cup, say Irish press

Irish media have reacted in disbelief at the naming of Steve Hansen's squad for this year's Rugby World Cup in Japan, flabbergasted at the omissions of both Ngani Laumape and Owen Franks.

As Hansen yesterday announced his squad of 31 to defend the Rugby World Cup in Japan starting later this month, just as much focus as fallen on the players that missed out, as well as those on the plane.

With an embarrassment of riches in midfield, Hurricanes second-five Laumape was perhaps the unluckiest of those to miss selection, with Ryan Crotty, Jack Goodhue, Anton Lienert-Brown and Sonny Bill Williams all given the nod.

Franks, meanwhile, has seemingly seen the end of his 108-Test career, overlooked in favour of ball playing props such as Nepo Laulala, Atu Moli and Angus Ta'avao.

Writing for the Irish Telegraph, Ben Coles stated his disbelief at Laumape and Franks being overlooked for Japan.

"Owen Franks, the Test centurion and widely considered the world's best tighthead over the last decade during which he has won two World Cups, will not be heading to Japan," Coles wrote.

"Nor will Ngani Laumape, despite his outstanding form over the last two years for the Hurricanes in Super Rugby.