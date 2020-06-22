NFL kicker's bold claim he'd 'dominate' rugby gets cheeky responses from All Blacks

Former NFL kicker Marquette King has turned heads on social media after claiming he would "dominate" if he played rugby.

Marquette King of the St Louis BattleHawks. Source: Getty

The 31-year-old tweeted over the weekend his thoughts on the game with rugby union one of the few contact sports back up and running around the world during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"If I played rugby I would dominate it easily," King wrote.

King played six seasons in the NFL between 2012 and 2018, playing five seasons for the Oakland Raiders as well as one year at the Denver Broncos.

In that time, his career highlight came in 2014 when he led the NFL in punting yards. He was also named in the second-team All Pro in 2016.

King also earned the punting yards leader title this year in the XFL with the St Louis BattleHawks but is now a free agent once again with the XFL going bankrupt in April.

King's tweet sparked plenty of responses with some former All Blacks and the New Zealand team's official account offering some cheeky comments as well.

The All Blacks' Twitter account told King, "you're welcome to join us for training anytime".

But before he accepts the offer, King may want to look at replies from former members of the team with Jerome Kaino and Lima Sopoaga both offering him some feedback on the bold claim.

"Would love to see it brother," Kaino said before adding, "#nopads" in response.

Sopoaga attempted to recruit a current All Black to show King the ropes of the game, and perhaps the odd big hit.

"#RunItStraight," Sopoaga started off.

"Just not to me, someone else. Ardie Savea, you got us uce."

Sifting through the responses, King later tweeted he enjoyed the passionate responses from rugby fans.