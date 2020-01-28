New Zealander Vern Cotter named as new Fiji coach

New Zealand and former Scotland coach Vern Cotter has been named coach of Fiji.

Vern Cotter. Source: Photosport

Cotter will take the reins of the Flying Fijians program after concluding his commitments with French club Montpellier.

Cotter takes over from fellow New Zealander John McKee.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to coach the Flying Fijians and to be involved in the development of Rugby in Fiji,” he said.

“Fiji Rugby has come a long way in the last few years and I am looking forward to the opportunity to work with the talent within the national teams and enhance the competitiveness of Fiji on the world stage.”

Cotter will bring two decades worth of experience to the role.

He coached Bay of Plenty, won two titles as an assistant at the Crusaders under Robbie Deans, before taking over at Clermont and then Scotland.