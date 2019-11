New Zealander Dave Rennie has been named today as the new Wallabies coach.



Rennie was favourite to replace the outgoing Michael Cheika, who chose not to seek re-appointment following Australia's World Cup quarter-final exit.



Rennie, who is currently in charge of Glasgow Warriors, has accepted a three-and-a-half year deal to coach the Wallabies through till the end of the next World Cup in France in 2023.