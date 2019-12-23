TODAY |

New Zealand Rugby suspends convicted Highlanders lock

Highlanders lock Manaaki Selby-Rickit has been suspended from rugby for four weeks, after being found guilty of Serious Misconduct by a New Zealand Rugby Misconduct hearing.

Manaaki Selby-Rickit was named in the Highlanders' 2020 Super Rugby squad. Source: Photosport

Selby-Rickit - who was last month convicted of injuring with reckless regard - acknowledged his behaviour did not meet the standard required of a professional rugby player.

New Zealand Rugby Head of Professional Rugby Chris Lendrum said the new Highlander signing would not be available for two of the Highlanders' two pre-season fixtures, or the first two Super Rugby games of 2020. He will be permitted to train with the team.

"We have made it clear that there is no place in rugby for violence and we expect better decisions from players when it comes to alcohol. Manaaki has been formally sanctioned with a warning, and we are requiring him to undergo counselling."

New Zealand Rugby, the Highlanders and Selby-Rickit have also agreed a programme of counselling and monitoring to ensure he is committed to rehabilitation.

RNZ

