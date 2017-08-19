 

New Zealand Rugby posts record profit after mammoth 2017 season

New Zealand Rugby have today announced a record profit of $33.4 million for the 2017 season, following several successes in both the men's and women's games.

NZR Chief Executive Steve Tew announced the record profit margin today, adding that the organisation had reinvested $224 million into the game at all levels.

The success of the British and Irish Lions tour itself saw $40m in profit, while a report from the Ministry of Business stated the tour had seen $245m pumped into New Zealand's economy.

"The DHL New Zealand Lions Series has always been a major part of our 2020 Strategy and we are very proud of the way it was delivered to our fans and stakeholders," NZR said in a statement.

"Ultimately our goals were to showcase New Zealand to the world, contribute to the country's economy, ensure the Series was profitable, and to win the Test matches."

"We didn't always get the on-field results we were after, but Investec Super Rugby and provincial rugby fans from New Zealand, the United Kingdom and Ireland got in behind their teams and made the Series a fantastic celebration of the game."

The announcement comes as welcome news for the New Zealand provincial unions, as well as the Women's game, expected to benefit heavily from the record profit windfall.

"Our Provincial Unions are on a firmer footing than they have been in the recent past, the women's programme is growing highlighted by the performances of the Black Ferns and Black Ferns Sevens in 2017, and we are implementing the outcomes of our Respect and Responsibility Review."

