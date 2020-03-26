New Zealand Rugby needs Government assistance to recover from coronavirus impact

New Zealand Rugby will need Government assistance to help recover from the effects of coronavirus.

Your playlist will load after this ad

It seems players too will be asked to share the burden, looking at pay cuts of around 25 per cent, 1 NEWS understands.

A conference call was held between New Zealand Rugby and the chairpersons and CEOs of the provincial unions and five Super Rugby franchises today, the financial issues outlined by NZR boss Mark Robinson.

1 NEWS understands that they were told the New Zealand Rugby Players' Association and New Zealand Rugby are currently in negotiations for a pay cut.

New Zealand Rugby have also made pay cuts of their own, their staff pay to be reduced by 40 per cent from April 1.

No compensation package has been put forward to the unions despite the latest developments of Covid-19, they still have to continue as business as usual, the hope Super Rugby may return later this year.