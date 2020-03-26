New Zealand Rugby gives $250,000 emergency grant to Super Rugby sides

New Zealand Rugby are providing an emergency grant to the five Kiwi Super Rugby sides, ensuring that the organisations will be in the best position for when sport resumes after the coronavirus pandemic.

In a release this afternoon, NZR confirmed that the five Kiwi Super Rugby sides (the Blues, Chiefs, Hurricanes, Crusaders and Highlanders) will be given $250,000 each for the next three months.

"Super Rugby is a vital part of our rugby eco-system and has a solid 25-year track record as a strong and admired rugby competition that has valuable intellectual property and a legacy of world class rugby," NZR CEO Mark Robinson says.

"These decisions are about protecting the core capability of the Super Rugby clubs so that they are ready to hit the ground running if Super Rugby resumes later this year, and also be in a position to revive and participate in Super Rugby in whatever shape it takes in 2021 and beyond.

"Super Rugby clubs normally earn all their revenue through commercial and gate activities. All Clubs are doing a range of things to keep their organisations viable through this challenging time.

"In addition, just like NZR, Super Rugby Clubs have also made necessary changes because of the Covid-19 crisis, including budget cuts and staffing changes. The emergency grant is necessary so that Super Rugby Clubs can survive and be ready to grow their revenue once we are through the pandemic.

It was also announced that NZR will continue to fund the provincial unions, with doubts over this season's Mitre 10 Cup, and all other provincial competitions already called off.

A working group will also be formed to look at the structure of domestic competition for the rest of the 2020 season, provided rugby where to start up again after the coronavirus pandemic passes.